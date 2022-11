After successfully navigating the waters during an interim tenure, Georgia Tech alum and former offensive lineman Brent Key is expected s named the 21st head coach of the Yellow Jackets' football program, JOL sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Key is the first Tech letterman since Bill Curry to become head coach on the Flats. He replaced Geoff Collins a quarter of the way into the season after two disappointing losses to Ole Miss and UCF. Key led the Jackets two ranked road wins over Pitt and North Carolina as well as a road win at Virginia Tech and an overtime thriller over Duke to finish 4th in the ACC Coastal this season.