Georgia Tech special teams coordinator and safeties/nickels coach Jason Semore is leaving the Peach State for the hills of West Virginia to become the new defensive coordinator for Marshall.

Semore returned to Tech last season as linebackers coach under then-head coach Geoff Collins. Under Semore's watch, Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley turned in career performances as seniors and improved their NFL stock. Prior to the 2022 season, Semore spent 2021 at Valdosta State University as the defensive coordinator helping guide a stingy defense to the D-II Championship game in his only season.

Semore came to the Flats with Collins from Temple as a defensive analyst in 2019 and 2020 and was retained by new head coach Brent Key after the transition in the offseason.