Rutherford announces return to Tech after brief time in portal

Georgia Tech veteran receiver Malik Rutherford isn't going anywhere after all.





After a brief time in the transfer portal earlier this week, the Jackets' fan-favorite slot receiver Rutherford announced he was returning to the team for the 2025 season on Sunday via social media.





Rutherford is coming off a strong his redshirt-junior season in which he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention, leading the Jackets in receptions with 59 and finishing second on the team in receiving yards with 670 to go along with three touchdowns. He had two 100-plus yard games this past season, coming against Georgia State (seven catches, 131 yards, 1 TD) and Louisville (7 catches, 113 yards).





For his career (four seasons) on The Flats, Rutherford has played in 40 games for the Yellow Jackets, including 20 starts, and has 133 catches for 1,459 yards with seven touchdowns.





Rutherford was ranked as a 3-star (5.7) receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Champagnat Catholic in Hialeah, Florida. He was ranked as the 76th-best player in Florida and the 65th-best wide receiver in the class. He chose Georgia Tech over close to 20 other offers.





The Jackets have bolstered the receiver position in recent days with the transfer portal additions of FIU receivers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson as well as freshman Debron Gatling from South Carolina.