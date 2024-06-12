June has been a busy month. Georgia Tech typically adds the bulk of their recruiting class during the summer months, and the 2025 class has been no different.

Since the calendar turned to June, Georgia Tech has added public commitments from nine prospects, with several others to come.

With spots at a premium across the country, and the dead period under two weeks away, let's take an updated look at what the perfect 2025 class looks like.

Perfect Class 2.0 has arrived.