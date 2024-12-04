Running Back Marshall flips to Georgia Tech in Signing Day surprise

It wouldn't be a Signing Day without some surprises, and Georgia Tech received a pleasant one of those surprises on Wednesday as 3-star (5.6) running back Shane Marshall flipped his commitment from Minnesota and signed with the Yellow Jackets.





Marshall committed to Minnesota back in June, but Georgia Tech continued its pursuit of the Irwin County back and got him on campus for visits a couple times in November, including an official visit the weekend of the Jackets' upset of Miami.





Marshall had six total offers according to Rivals, including Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Georgia Southern, Houston, South Florida and Liberty. He is the 87th-ranked player in the state of Georgia and the No. 53-ranked running back in the class overall.





Marshall's commitment gives Georgia Tech 25 for the 2025 class as the Jackets currently sit at No. 20 in the Rivals team rankings.