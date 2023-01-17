RR: Looking back on a busy week in Georgia Tech recruiting, life as a dad
A wild week it was, for both for the Johnson family and for Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail.
The coaches at Georgia Tech hosted their first junior day of the cycle, while also being able to get back on the road. Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season last Monday night, the coaching staff was at full strength with the additional of OC Buster Faulkner.
While there are still likely further support staff changes to come, head coach Brent Key has to feel pretty good about where he and the program are at after seeing them host over 50 kids this past weekend.
A lot was made of the decision, both by Faulkner and by Key to have the former close one chapter (UGA) of his career prior to (officially) getting started on The Flats. Social media, message boards, and the inboxes of the JOL staff were littered with hot takes.
Rather than being a roadblock, mistake, or anything of the like, visitors from this weekend were actually complimentary of the hire.
On the other side, last Monday night was the latest development on what has been a rocky few months in the Johnson household.
Following two rather non-eventful pregnancies, the writing should have been on the wall that a third may not be as "simple" and stress-free. Alas, the writing on the wall, were it there, was ignored.
A few months ago, my wife's blood pressure began to increase, and she began to feel a level of pain and discomfort that was unlike anything she had ever felt, pregnant or not. Increase may actually be an understatement; the numbers were rising fast.
Fast forward to her appointment on January 5th. Her readings on each of the previous appointments had gone up, and there had been discussions that a trip to labor/delivery may be in the cards if the trend continued.
With us being a one-car household, and Cherokee County still having the kids on "Christmas Break" this appointment was different than many of the others. Emory, Rowan, and I sat in the parking garage in a car full of constant prayer and electronics, anxiously waiting for word on what was next.
Mercifully, after 20 anxiety-ridden minutes, the phone vibrates, and it lists her blood pressure. The pattern had continued.
"I'll call you soon," a second text says. The next step turned out to be an immediate trip to labor/delivery at the hospital, where further testing would take place. From there, a decision would be made about whether or not an induction would take place that day, or if they felf the pregnancy could make it to the 37-week milestone which was the following Monday.
It was deemed following the results that the 37-week milestone was going to be reachable, and from there we went home to begin preparing ourselves. Bags were packed, the house was deep-cleaned, and a relative flew in from out-of-state to (temporarily) assist with our other two kids.
After a water-breaking assist from the obstetrician and several hours of labor, baby Johnson was born at 12:44pm on Tuesday, January 17th. Post-baby, my wife's blood pressure has returned to pre-pregnancy levels. Her other symptoms, too, have subsided.
We will never know what further symptoms of preeclampsia could have developed had the pregnancy gone full-term.
What we did find, though, was another powerful example of what prayer can do.
To each of you who reached out, sent a prayer, or even just said out loud "I hope everything goes well" the last few weeks, thank you. None of it went un-noticed, ignored, or unfelt.
