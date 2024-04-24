ATLANTA – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta had a strong group of linemen on both sides of the ball. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on several names.

Damola Ajidahun

The massive offensive tackle recruit is all upside, and his recruitment is taking off. The last few weeks have told a large part of the story, from visiting Georgia to adding that in-state offer to the Florida Gators joining the offer list. Georgia Tech was the most recent visit, with Ajidahun making the trip to Atlanta two weekends ago. Each of those programs are now likely to get an official visit out of the rising senior, who wants to come off the board prior to his senior season. Could this be shaping up to be a classic in-state race between Georgia and Georgia Tech?

*****

Malik Autry

The longtime Auburn commitment arrived sporting the blue and orange jacket and he remains solid to Hugh Freeze’s program. Autry’s recruitment isn’t quite over, though, as he has been busy in the state of Florida following unofficial visits to Florida and UCF. Official visits to the pair of Sunshine State programs are set for later this summer and the big interior defender wants to shut things down before the season begins. Autry will be at Oregon this weekend, then in June for an official visit, and then Ohio State on May 3. USC also has a trip penciled in for June.

*****

Jamin Brown

Brown backed off of an early pledge to the Baylor Bears on Saturday evening, fresh off of a visit and new SEC offer to play at Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech had also recently hosted and offered the interior talent, who felt he came off the board too early in the recruiting process. Duke and Arkansas State are also offers that came in following the initial commitment, so Brown will make a round of summer trips before settling on one program.

*****

Kail Ellis

The longtime Auburn commitment arrived in AU gear and sported the Tiger towel throughout his MVP performance. He worked against fellow Auburn pledge Malik Autry and the duo gave each other War Eagle words following each winning rep. While Ellis remains strongly committed, the scholarship offers and interest from other programs have not slowed down. Ellis has frequented the Plains, but he has also been spotted at Florida State twice in April. The Seminoles won’t soon slow down for the rising-junior recruit.

*****

Christian Garrett

The big man is down to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Tennessee with a clear commitment timeline in place. He has already frequented each campus, but will work back to each for an official visit before all is said and done. The four-star prospect plans to announce his commitment on July 20.

*****

Daverin Geralds

The SEC legacy was back at Ohio State for its spring game, checking in with the Buckeyes for the third time. Beyond Larry Johnson, Geralds is high on other assistant coaches and the prestige of the program. The four-star was also back at Ole Miss, where his father played, and the familiarity in Oxford is unmatched given how well received the family is in town. LSU also recently brought in the Baton Rouge native, who mentioned Oklahoma, Auburn and Texas among other programs doing well with him early on.

*****

Zion Grady

The one-time Alabama commitment wants to settle his recruitment before the end of July and there are four primary contenders in play – Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and Auburn. Grady will return to each campus before the final call comes in, complete with official visits, as he looks for the right fit. Ohio State is potentially making a late play for the pass rusher, and he’ll see campus for the first time on May 3. An official visit to Columbus, or back to Georgia, could round out his summer trips.

*****

Zykie Helton

The one-time Alabama commitment worked well on Sunday, continuing a strong offseason run despite losing considerable weight. Helton has picked up more scholarship offers and says he likes NC State and Appalachian State, but the in-state Georgia Bulldogs are potentially distancing themselves as the program to beat. Either way, the four-star is going to take his time with the process this time around since he felt he came off the board too early the first time. Helton isn’t expected to end the process before his junior season begins.

*****

Brayden Jacobs

Jacobs is rock solid with Clemson and the culture built there under Dabo Swinney. He cites offensive line coach Matt Luke as a big reason for his name being added to the commitment list back in late January. Most of the two dozen programs that initially offered Jacobs have backed off in respecting his decision to be a Tiger, save for the LSU Tigers, he says. While Brian Kelly’s staff inquires, there are no new visit plans to get out to Baton Rouge at this time.

*****

Bear McWhorter

Arkansas landed a commitment from McWhorter back in August and the coaches have done a good job making him feel like he is already part of the team. This past season didn’t go exactly how the coaches wanted and they’re telling McWhorter to “let them show me they can win.” He was on campus for a spring practice and liked what he saw and was impressed by the moves made in the transfer portal. All of that being said, the 2026 standout hasn’t shut down his recruitment. McWhorter recently visited Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Each of those programs left a strong impression and he liked seeing how much those coaches care about him and really want him. McWhorter is done with visits for now with his spring practices set to begin soon.

*****

Perry-Wright made it obvious why he’s so heavily recruited with his performance on Sunday. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC are all making him feel like a priority right now. The coaches at USC have made a strong impression so far and he seems to really like the new staff at Alabama. Perry-Wright likes the defensive line at Texas A&M and is eager to see how they perform this year. The coaches at Texas think he can be just as good as their defensive linemen that will go in the NFL Draft this week. Perry-Wright’s former teammate Eddrick Houston is trying to recruit him to Ohio State but his current teammate Brayden Jacobs is already committed to Clemson. The Tigers and defensive line coach Nick Eason have been doing a good job building a relationship with him. Perry-Wright doesn’t have any visits planned but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take a couple more visits before the season starts.

*****

Katrell Webb