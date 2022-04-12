Reveno departs Tech for a return to West Coast roots at Oregon State

Longtime Georgia Tech assistant coach Eric Reveno has left the Yellow Jackets program to return to the left coast to work at Oregon State as an assistant coach. Reveno spent the previous six seasons working as Josh Pastner's lead assistant helping coach big men and as well as working to help secure a free Election Day for players to vote in elections without mandated practices.

While putting together his first Tech staff Pastner tabbed Reveno following his termination as head coach at Portland State after 10 seasons. He paid immediate dividends turning backup center Ben Lammers into the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after he had been an end of the rotation backup big man under previous Tech coach Brian Gregory. Reveno revived the career of one-time four-star center James Banks III who transferred in from Texas after Lammers left and he turned Banks into an All-ACC defender as well.

His greatest work as a Tech assistant however was his development of Moses Wright a raw former tennis player who he helped develop into the ACC Player of the Year in 2020-21 and an NBA big man.

Sources confirmed to JOL that Reveno left the program and his goal was to get a final shot at running his own program given his ties to the West Coast, Reveno felt his best shot was to get back out there coaching again.

Reveno was the final on the court staff member of Pastner's initial 2016-17 coaching staff.

