News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 23:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

RCS Atlanta: Rivals100 WR Javon Baker's recruitment far from over

H80e34uvvjdmjvmiwp0f
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Georgia Tech will host a rather large amount of visitors on Friday when they conclude spring practice with a spring game, kicking off close to 7:30 pm. Among the expected visitors for the game, is ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}