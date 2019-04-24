RCS Atlanta: Rivals100 WR Javon Baker's recruitment far from over
Georgia Tech will host a rather large amount of visitors on Friday when they conclude spring practice with a spring game, kicking off close to 7:30 pm. Among the expected visitors for the game, is ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news