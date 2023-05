Coppell, Tx.- Georgia Tech was one of the first schools to jump into the mix for Southlake Carroll HS quarterback Graham Knowles. Knowles visited the Flats for the annual spring game last month and he is planning a return trip next month for an official visit.

Yellow Jackets' quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke offered Knowles and the pair have built a strong relationship that was strengthened by a recent visit to the Flats by Knowles.