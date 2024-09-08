Q's Take: GT lets Syracuse bully them into a loss on the road

If you know anything about Brent Key, he takes the most joy in one of his players imposing their will on an opposing player. In his first season as a head coach at Georgia Tech, the Jackets held their own most of the time with the two toughest physical challenges coming at the end of the regular season in a narrow win over a quarterback-less Syracuse squad where Dino Babers was coaching for his job (he was fired the morning after the Tech game) and the Georgia game. Bowling Green and Boston College also dominated the lines of scrimmage at times in those losses, but the Jackets also had critical mistakes in those games (aka turnovers by Haynes King) that aided upset losses.

