Georgia Tech heads up to Blacksburg with a chance to win the final ACC Coastal version of the Battle of the Techs. We take a look at what the Jackets face going against the Hokies on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC)

Lane Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN), Bally Sports South in Georgia, Mobile apps Bally Sports (in-market) or ESPN (out-of-market)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/SiriusXM 387

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost 41-16 at Florida State last Saturday; Virginia Tech lost 22-21 at N.C. State last Thursday

Series History: Virginia Tech leads 11-7

Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 26-17 at Georgia Tech on Oct. 30, 2021

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Soph.), EJ Jenkins (WR, RS-Sr.), Joe Fusile (RG, RS-Fr.)

VIRGINIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Grant Wells (QB, RS-Jr.), Kaleb Smith (WR, RS-Sr.), Johnny Jordan (C, RS-Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Kyle Kennard (DE, Soph.), Ayinde Eley (LB, RS-Sr.), LaMiles Brooks (SS, Soph.)

VIRGINIA TECH Key Defensive Players: TyJuan Garbutt (DE, RS-Sr.), Dax Hollifield (LB, Sr.), Nasir Peoples (S, RS-Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: What should be expected from Georgia Tech on Saturday? That is the million-dollar question. After two weeks of encouraging signs after Brent Key took over as interim head coach, the last two weeks against Virginia and Florida State have seen the Jackets come back down to earth.

The offense has been particularly troubling of late without Jeff Sims (or a healthy Jeff Sims at least) and a lack of consistent play at any time. Zach Pyron showed some flashes last Saturday at Florida State but not enough to keep his team in the game.

Sims is expected to return to the field against Virginia Tech on Saturday which should help the offense get moving in the right direction if he’s healthy enough to make a significant impact. The Jackets should have the opportunity to put up some points as the Hokies defense has been average so far in 2022, especially against the pass. They did look better last Thursday night against N.C. State until the fourth quarter where they blew a lead in what would’ve been a win that might have turned around their season.

Georgia Tech’s defense has been solid in the last few weeks but did have some discouraging sequences last week at Florida State with several missed tackles. They must get that cleaned up or the Hokies’ offense will make them pay. Even though Virginia Tech doesn’t have the playmakers they once did, there is still plenty of talent to keep them in the game.

It’s really tough to predict such an unpredictable team, but with Sims returning and Virginia Tech coming off another disheartening loss, expect the Jackets to have a bounceback-type effort on Saturday. How about a focus being getting the running game going again? They have struggled in recent weeks after a gutsy performance at Pittsburgh. The Hokies defense isn’t exactly world-beaters up front so the Tech offensive line needs to handle their business.

Call me crazy, but I think the Jackets squeak out a close win and keep faint hopes of a bowl berth alive.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 24-20.