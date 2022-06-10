It was just last weekend that Georgia Tech landed their first commitment for the 2023 class. Legacy OT Ethan Mackenny from Lassiter had OV'd the two days prior, and was all in as he left the GT campus on Sunday morning.

Now, three commitments later, Georgia Tech is set to host another impressive group of official visitors.

The list, which includes multiple targets currently committed to other schools, also features former commit Zachariah Keith and the fast-rising North Cobb Christian duo of ATH Jacob Cruz and OL Gabe Fortson.

Let's take a look at the full list.