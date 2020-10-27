JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/27

Georgia Tech began preparations for #4 Notre Dame on Tuesday as the Jackets worked much of the morning to get ready for the Fighting Irish. Head football coach Geoff Collins spoke about the challenges and development of his program heading into the second of two top 5 matchups in three weeks. Coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker also talked about their sides of the ball and what they are working on this week.

Tech will wear special Black Watch jerseys on Saturday against Notre Dame and coach Collins said that was something he dreamed of.

"I was a young guy in middle school-aged and I still remember I can vividly see it on my wall in my bedroom out in Conyers, Georgia, I had a Black Watch poster hanging over my bed, a swarm of Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket defenders swarming after the balls were in those black jersey that black GT and the black stripe and the black facemask," he said. "I can vividly picture that on my wall and have always dreamed of one day being here one day being a part of something that special continues to grow in that way."

Two current players, Tre Swilling and Bruce Jordan-Swilling are the sons of a former Black Watch defender Pat Swilling so Collins said that makes it extra special as well.

