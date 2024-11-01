Fuller, Victor focused on senior season, possibly being college teammates

Grayson is currently 7-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 4-AAAAAA and headed for a potential region championship showdown next Saturday at Newton as the Rams have solidified themselves as one of the state championship contenders in a loaded Class AAAAAA in Georgia.





Grayson's defensive line is a big part of the team's success so far in 2024. One member of that unit, Andre Fuller Jr., is already committed to Georgia Tech as he was the first member of the 2025 class to pledge to the Jackets back in March. Another member of the Rams D-line unit, Josiah Victor, has caught the attention of the Georgia Tech staff as well as the Boston College commit received an offer from the Jackets in early October.





After having almost a month off between games from late September to mid-October due to rescheduling because of weather, Grayson finally got back on the field last Friday when the Rams were able to roll past South Gwinnett 41-7 on the road. They kept that momentum going on Thursday with a convincing 45-14 home win over Archer as the team celebrated Senior Night with Fuller and Victor being two of the honorees in the deep and talented Grayson senior class.





"I feel like senior season is going great," said Fuller, who is ranked by Rivals as a four-star, 5.8 prospect, the 18th best strongside defensive end in the country and the 36th best player in the state of Georgia, after Thursday's win over Archer. "We had some time off, not playing for four weeks, but it was good playing these last two back-to-back and having Senior Night tonight. And then we're back at it Tuesday against Heritage."





Victor added that his confidence in Grayson's chances of making a memorable run to cap his high school career is high.





"I feel like the senior season is going great right now. All the D-line, all the front is playing great," said Victor, a defensive tackle prospect that committed to Boston College back in July. "I feel we can go get it, we can go get that ring. We're working for it. I feel like we're the best defense in the country."





Fuller said he has his sights set on finishing his time at Grayson strong, but he's already counting down the days until he gets to start his career at Georgia Tech and added that the defensive system, the defensive line production this year and the relationship with the Tech coaches are a big part of his excitement for the future on The Flats.





"I'm very excited. I'm just ready to go right now. Can't wait to get up there and get to work," said Fuller about his anticipation for his upcoming college career. "It has to be the defensive system that's at Tech right now (that has me excited for the future). I see myself working in that system and being a big impact player in that defense. Definitely inspired by the D-line Tech has right now. I'm just watching the games and learning, watching them go crazy. It's inspiring.





"I talk to Coach Pope probably every day," added Fuller about his connection with Georgia Tech outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope. "He's one of the main reasons I made the decision to commit to Georgia Tech. We've got a very tight relationship."





Pope was one of three Georgia Tech assistant coaches on hand to see Fuller play in person on Thursday along with defensive line coach Jess Simpson and defensive backs coach Cory Peoples.

They were also there to check out Victor who has seen his recruitment by Georgia Tech heat up in the last several weeks. Victor said the offer from the Jackets has really made him slow down his recruiting and make sure he goes over the options thoroughly so he makes the correct choice before early signing day in December.





"In-town school, I was very pumped up about it. I was jumping for joy," said Victor of getting the GT offer in October. "Georgia Tech, 30 minutes away from my house, so it's a really big offer. Really more to think about. Trying to narrow it down. That's really it. I'm an early enrollee so I kind of have to make my decision soon."