Injuries continue to hamper Tech's offense

Expectations were high for Georgia Tech's offense going into year two under head coach Brent Key and his offensive brain trust of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterbacks coach/co-OC Chris Weinke. The defense was supposed to be what made or broke the Jackets' season, but the Tech offense hasn't been as productive, and while there are a variety of reasons why the offense has struggled, the injuries and the amount of them at key positions compared to the 2023 loom large.

The Jackets have missed 44 games from players JOL had projected to be in the rotation in just three position groups. This excludes offensive line and receiver injuries.