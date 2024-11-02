Advertisement

JOL Mailbag 10/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

JOL Mailbag 10/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech's offense let the Jackets down in a loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. That topic dominates the JOL Mailbag

 Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss at VT and more

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss at VT and more

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer hop online to answer JOL fan questions about the Georgia Tech

 Staff
Following the Future: Fuller, Faulkner, Powell lead Tech commits' stats

Following the Future: Fuller, Faulkner, Powell lead Tech commits' stats

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

 Alex Farrer
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to VaTech

GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to VaTech

Georgia Tech football traveled to Virginia Tech aiming to gain bowl eligibility with a win over the Hokies, but...

Premium content
 Kelly Quinlan
Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' 21-6 loss at VT

Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' 21-6 loss at VT

Thoughts after disappointing day in Blacksburg as Jackets head into bye week at 5-4

Premium content
 Alex Farrer

Published Nov 2, 2024
Injuries continue to hamper Tech's offense
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Expectations were high for Georgia Tech's offense going into year two under head coach Brent Key and his offensive brain trust of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterbacks coach/co-OC Chris Weinke. The defense was supposed to be what made or broke the Jackets' season, but the Tech offense hasn't been as productive, and while there are a variety of reasons why the offense has struggled, the injuries and the amount of them at key positions compared to the 2023 loom large.

The Jackets have missed 44 games from players JOL had projected to be in the rotation in just three position groups. This excludes offensive line and receiver injuries.

