ATLANTA- A few days before the annual spring game, Georgia Tech's offensive line is stretched a little thin. The Jackets have been practicing without projected starter Andrew Marshall all spring, left guard Parker Braun, center Kenny Cooper and tackle/guard Will Bryan all missed practice on Monday, but head coach Paul Johnson expects to get Bryan and Braun back for Friday.

"All-in-all it hasn't been bad. You are always going to get some guys injured a little bit, but we will see who is available on Friday. I think Kenny Cooper (low leg) will be out for sure, but other than that I don't know anyone else who will be out other than the ones who were out going into spring," Johnson said.

With Cooper out and Scott Morgan playing mostly guard Chet Lagod may end up with some major reps on Friday night, but Johnson says they are working some other linemen at that spot as well.

"We've got a bunch of options (at center). We've got some different combinations that we are messing around with. Scott (Morgan) is mostly playing guard, but he could play center if he had to. Connor Hansen hasn't played center."

On Monday, the Jackets had starters Will Bryan, Parker Braun, Cooper and Andrew Marshall (out for the spring) not practicing plus backup tackle Jake Stickler sidelined. Johnson expects all but Cooper to play on Friday if cleared.

"Today we had Charlie Clark at guard, Zach Quinney with the ones (at tackle) so those two with the ones and Bailey (Ivemeyer) and Zach were the tackles," he said.

Jahaziel Lee at left tackle and Brad Morgan at right guard were the only regulars in the lineup on Monday.

"Brad Morgan is doing well. If we had to play tomorrow he would probably be the starting right guard," Johnson said. "Staying healthy and repping, some guys are reps guys and he needs a lot of reps."

