Pinson Valley (Ala.) QB Zach Pyron recaps weekend visit to GT, MBS

For Georgia Tech OC Dave Patenaude, head coach Geoff Collins, and the rest of the staff, it felt in recent months as if it were a perfect storm leading them into the fall without a signal-caller.

When a school goes into the Fall months without a quarterback commit, there are usually a variety of reasons why that's the case.

Zach Pyron, an Elite11 finalist with a 45-4 record as a starting QB from Pinson Valley (Ala.) that had been committed to Baylor since early March, made the decision to reopen his recruitment.

Offers began flooding in to the Pyron household as Zach and his parents struggled to keep their phones charged.

Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech all pulled the trigger on offers.

The latter (Georgia Tech) hosted him for a visit this past weekend. The Pyron family spent time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the matchup between GT and UNC.

He spent some time with JOL recently, and opened up on the visit, his interest in the school, and what might be next for him in his recruitment.