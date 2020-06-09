News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 07:19:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Peery's ATL-cation: Part I

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

With Georgia Tech's efforts on an annual basis to take a quarterback, some are likely going to come from a distance, rather than the closeness that some others may. Such is the case with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) QB Chayden Peery, who actually committed to the program without ever taking a visit to the campus on the Flats.

Well, until now that is.

Peery and his family previously had a trip planned out for the spring, one that was completely halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slowly, states are opening back up, and the Peery family were able to start to plan out a trip to Atlanta.

In this JOL exclusive series, Peery will give JOL subscribers a day-by-day look at his time in Atlanta, his thoughts on everything, and much more.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}