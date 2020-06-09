With Georgia Tech's efforts on an annual basis to take a quarterback, some are likely going to come from a distance, rather than the closeness that some others may. Such is the case with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) QB Chayden Peery, who actually committed to the program without ever taking a visit to the campus on the Flats.

Well, until now that is.

Peery and his family previously had a trip planned out for the spring, one that was completely halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slowly, states are opening back up, and the Peery family were able to start to plan out a trip to Atlanta.

In this JOL exclusive series, Peery will give JOL subscribers a day-by-day look at his time in Atlanta, his thoughts on everything, and much more.