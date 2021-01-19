JacketsOnline - Pastner talks GT's return to the court post-COVID shutdown

Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Jackets' game against #20 Clemson on Wednesday night. Tech missed four games over the last two weeks after a positive COVID test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine measures went into place. That number could've been three games, but NC State had to pull out of last Saturday's game after they had their own COVID issues. The Jackets are now jumping into the deep end of the pool with the Tigers who were swept last year by Pastner's squad.

Pastner went with the mask instead of his normal face shield look on Tuesday (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

OPENING STATEMENT: We're ready and excited to get back on the floor tomorrow versus Clemson, and excited to play. We've been off for a long time, we've had to kind of mix and match with our limited practices, some contact, some noncontact, not everyone is there, but excited to get back on the floor on Wednesday. We haven't played in a long time, we had really great momentum prior to us getting put on pause or shut down. We'll still be a little bit limited for Wednesday and I can't go into specifics on any players because I've got two adhere to privacy and Georgia Tech. But once obviously, when we get to the game, you can figure it out from there. Clemson is really good. I mean, they are really well-coached. Coach Brownell is one of the best coaches in the country. I mean, they are taking on a lot of good players. I love (Aamir) Simms, man, Is he good. They can shoot it. They run a lot of great actions. They're excellent defensively. They are just an incredible team and their coach, their coach Brownell and his staff just do an incredible job. ON JUMPING BACK INTO THE FIRE WITH TWO RANKED TEAMS CLEMSON AND VIRGINIA Well, then you got at Duke after that, and then you got Florida State at home after that. I mean, you know, so it's just it is what it is. You're right. I mean, we got to two tough games coming out of pause. Now look, Clemson was on pause they had a tough game on Saturday verse Virginia. Now like I said, it didn't matter how good Clemson played on Saturday, Virginia was going to win the game. They were just incredible. There's one thing that we know we got to be really good at and that's competing and effort. Could we be a little off-kilter or balance and maybe not as effective in some areas, obviously, that can happen but you know, it's just good to get on the floor. It's been a long time since we've played we haven't practiced with our entire team you know yet so we'll hopefully now there's gonna be some highs and lows, you're not dealing with robots, you're dealing with human beings and momentum and continuity matters in sports, you know, and so, but in the end, that's, you know, you got to go out and try to get it done. And we play in a really good basketball team that we'll need to play really well. ON IF THE TEAM IS READY TO PLAY NOW I can tell you this, we don't our guys are tired of practicing. They're tired of noncontact and then sometimes contact and then individuals and then sometimes team practice. You know, it's time for we play a game and I'm glad that as of today, at 312. On January the 19th. We are scheduled to play Clemson I can tell you that between as of right now, us and Clemson are scheduled to play tomorrow as of 3:12 pm right now and seven o'clock tip so that's where I'm pretty sure that this is going to happen. I mean, anything can happen between now and then but it looks very positive that the game will proceed. ON TRISTIAN MAXWELL'S STATUS Tristan will be out tomorrow not be anything to do with COVID it is because of his foot. He's been off for a few days, his foot. So yes, he is not cleared to play based on his foot. He was and then we had to pull him back based on some issues with his foot. So he has not done anything the last few days based on his foot. Kelly, what I would tell you is it's probably going to be you know, at this point of the year I mean, I want to get dressed and ready because you never know when we're going to need obviously how The years gone with COVID and stuff you don't you need everybody ready. But obviously, when you're dealing with a foot, you got to be extra careful. So, you know, the longer this goes, I mean, the less likely there's going to be an opportunity for him this year, nothing more than the fact of the based on the injury and just really being careful with it. So we'll just have to take it kind of one day at a time until a really, you know since he's gotten back, it's kind of he's been up and down as in terms of how he's been feeling. So we just wanted to get through that part and try to get him fully where he just feels really good every day.