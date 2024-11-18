OL Kevin Peay shuts down recruitment, locked in with Georgia Tech

South Carolina had its foot on the gas to keep another one of the state's best recruits home.

However, OL Kevin Peay is sticking to his commitment.

Peay, one of the nation's top interior offensive linemen from Lancaster (SC) High School, tells Rivals he is shutting down his recruitment and he is locked in with Georgia Tech.

Peay committed to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets in June after an official visit to Atlanta. The in-state Gamecocks came firing in midway through Peay's breakthrough senior campaign.

Over the past three weekends, Peay has made a visit back to The Flats and two stops back to Columbia, including an official visit this past weekend.

Peay shut down his recruitment on Monday.

"Go where you're needed, not wanted," the touted OL told Rivals of his decision.