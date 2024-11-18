OL Kevin Peay shuts down recruitment, locked in with Georgia Tech

South Carolina had its foot on the gas to keep another one of the state's best recruits home.
However, OL Kevin Peay is sticking to his commitment.
Peay, one of the nation's top interior offensive linemen from Lancaster (SC) High School, tells Rivals he is shutting down his recruitment and he is locked in with Georgia Tech.
Peay committed to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets in June after an official visit to Atlanta. The in-state Gamecocks came firing in midway through Peay's breakthrough senior campaign.
Over the past three weekends, Peay has made a visit back to The Flats and two stops back to Columbia, including an official visit this past weekend.
Peay shut down his recruitment on Monday.
"Go where you're needed, not wanted," the touted OL told Rivals of his decision.
Peay originally declared out-of-state for Georgia Tech after an official visit in June.
The Gamecocks came firing in midway through the 6-foot-4, 300-plus-pounder's breakthrough senior campaign. Beamer and his staff gave Peay plenty to mull over the past month and change.
"Georgia Tech is a family over there," said Peay, who returned for the team's huge win over Miami earlier this month.
"I've never seen that type of environment at Tech," the three-star OL continued said. "It definitely was a new era."
"Some highlights were the fans showing how much they love Tech -- that was definitely a great atmosphere today," he continued. "The coaching staff is unbelievable. They are a family-based staff and that’s what I love about Tech. They always kept it real with me from the start things were great at home today, I definitely enjoyed every bit of the visit."