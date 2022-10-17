ATLANTA- Georgia Tech school president Ángel Cabrera introduced new athletic director J Batt on Monday during an afternoon press conference in the Homer Rice Center for Sports Performance. Both fielded questions from the media about how Batt ended up at Tech from Alabama where he was the deputy AD for Greg Byrne and why Cabrera selected Batt.

“The last time we were together I was clear that I am committed to making sure that Georgia Tech has a successful athletics program on par with our very proud standing in research and as an academic institution. This is one step in that direction,” Cabrera said introducing Batt. “We moved quickly to place J because we knew he was absolutely the right person for the job.”

Batt said his goal is a clear one and his message to alumni and supporters is also clear.

“We are going to operate in a compliant way that will make every Georgia Tech alum proud and we will be good stewards of the resources you might send our way,” Batt said. “At the end of the day, we will elevate our success across all sports to be one of the very best in the ACC and in the country. The opportunity here is incredible and I can’t wait to get started and I’m surely humbled and honored to join this incredible Atlanta community.”

