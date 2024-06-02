Baylor School (Tenn.) three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson made the trip down I-75 to Atlanta and found a new home for himself after his official visit to Georgia Tech. Bryson wasted little time committing to the Jackets on Sunday after returning home with his family from his weekend official visit.

The commitment made offensive line coach Geep Wade a very happy man as he landed a key piece for his 2025 O-line class.

Going into his first official visit, Bryson wasn't sure what to expect, but the visit spoke for itself.

"We loved it and it was better than we expected," Bryson said of his visit to Tech. "We didn't know what to expect with Atlanta and Georgia Tech, but we love coach Geep and we loved everything about Georgia Tech. You see the city part and you expect that, but then you get on campus and it is a college and I love that part."

"Coach Geep came to my school and we had a great relationship and it is all love. As a coach he wants me to get better and expand my potential as much as I can to the max and that is what I really value as a coach and a player. He likes me as a center."

Freshmen offensive linemen Harrison Moore and Jameson Riggs played host for Bryson on his visit.

"They both love it at Tech and they said it is the best decision they've made in their lives," he said of Moore and Riggs. "Seeing them live their life I can see it. They love it at Tech."

Bryson's family enjoyed the experience as well and are locked in with his decision.

"My mom loves it and my family is definitely on board with it," he said. "I'm excited about Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is on the rise.”

Bryson isn’t just committing to the school, he’s shutting everything down and locking in.

“I’ve canceled all my other visits, I’m fully committed to Georgia Tech. I knew this was the place for me when I left on Sunday. GT is home.”