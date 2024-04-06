Nationally-coveted QB Grady Adamson from Deer Creek (Okla.) has gone public with his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.

Just days after adding their first commitment in the 2025 class, head coach Brent Key and his staff have added another.

"It is a very exciting feeling, know that I have a place I am committed to," said Adamson. "It is both relieving and exciting knowing the relationships I have built and the future ahead of me. The coaches were pumped."

Despite Georgia Tech being one of the more-recent offers for Adamson, the staff's experience and a recent visit pushed the Yellow Jackets over the top.

"In Coach Key's office, he, my dad, and I talked about all the things that have happened with the program the last couple of years, and how they have been able to get it trending upward. We talked about the offensive staff, and how strong it is. We talked about the opportunities for the players off the field as well."

The quarterback is the most important position on the field offensively. At Georgia Tech, expectations are heightened at the position given the recent performance of Haynes King. The topic came up in conversation during Adamson's recent visit.

"We talked about the importance of the quarterback in the program, and the importance of the relationship between he (Key) and the quarterback," he said. "The opportunity that the program gives me to develop and become a better player helped push them over the top."

Adamson believes his playing style and abilities will fit in well with what the offensive combination of Faulkner and Weinke are looking for.

“I believe I can fit right into their pro-style offense and execute it well with the other players in the program. It is an electric offense, and I believe I will fill in well.”

Adamson announced the decision on Saturday following a Thursday visit to Boston College. Other schools are surely to continue pushing, especially locally, but Adamson is locked in with GT.