New Jersey DL Gensley Auguste breaks down GT decision

Landing four-star DT K.J. Miles last year, and now with both Anthony Little and Gensley Auguste this cycle (so far) the pipeline continues for the Jackets.

Following his official visit over the weekend to Atlanta, West Orange (N.J.) defensive lineman Gensley Auguste made the decision on Sunday to commit to primary recruiter Larry Knight and the rest of the GT staff.

Georgia Tech's ability to recruit the Northeast under Geoff Collins and his staff has been an under-rated aspect of the improved results in comparison with previous regimes.

"I just loved it," exclaimed Auguste about the visit. "It felt like home for me from the moment I got here. I love the vibe in Atlanta; it is much different than New Jersey, and I loved it. I feel comfortable with all the coaches, all the players.The academics speak for themselves. It just feels like the right fit for me."

For Auguste, as he began to narrow his recruitment down, and decide which schools he wanted to take a closer look at and go on official visits to, relationships were a major key. With Georgia Tech, the relationship won out in the end.

"Me and Coach Knight have a really cool relationship," said Auguste. "It was awesome to be around him this weekend. He and the rest of the coaches were fired up when I gave them the news. I walked into Coach Collins' office and told him, he gave me a hug and was super happy. It was a special moment."

Having new DE commit Zachariah Keith around Auguste certainly helped a bit as well.

"He was definitely an influence. I am excited to get to work with him next year."

Auguste didn't come into the visit with plans to commit. The start of the official visit, from dinner at Puttshack to the Friday Night Lights at Bobby Dodd, set the tone for the weekend.

"First day of the visit," he said when asked about what stood out as his favorite part of the trip. "We got to chill with the players, then when we got to the stadium and had the photo shoot with the G Wagon, Ferrari, Lamborghini. I'd say that was my favorite part of the visit."

Up next for Auguste is his senior season at West Orange HS, with his recruitment a thing of the past.

All other official visits have been canceled.