On the offensive side of the ball one spot where a true freshman could make an impact this fall is at wide receiver. Georgia Tech 2018 signee Malachi Carter spoke to JOL about his offseason and getting ready for life on the Flats.

Has your size changed at all?

I’ve gained three pounds, I'm up to 183.

What does your workout routine entail?

The GT workout and also some personal speed training

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I report June 12th and I’m living with Christian Malloy and T.K. Chimedza

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Everything

How would you describe your playing style?

Physical and fast

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

No one specific

What’s your favorite food?

Oxtail

What is your favorite movie?

You got served

What is your favorite TV show?

Drake and Josh

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

I’m so groovy

What would be three words to describe you?

Funny, laid back, confident