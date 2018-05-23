Ticker
football

New Jackets: Malachi Carter

Jared Halus
@JaredHalusGT
Staff Writer

On the offensive side of the ball one spot where a true freshman could make an impact this fall is at wide receiver. Georgia Tech 2018 signee Malachi Carter spoke to JOL about his offseason and getting ready for life on the Flats.

Has your size changed at all?

I’ve gained three pounds, I'm up to 183.

What does your workout routine entail?

The GT workout and also some personal speed training

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I report June 12th and I’m living with Christian Malloy and T.K. Chimedza

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Everything

How would you describe your playing style?

Physical and fast

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

No one specific

What’s your favorite food?

Oxtail

What is your favorite movie?

You got served

What is your favorite TV show?

Drake and Josh

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

I’m so groovy

What would be three words to describe you?

Funny, laid back, confident

Nigz1g9wnm5as1jcfzrs
Malachi is a Rihanna fan
AP

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?

Rihanna

If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?

Dion Sanders

What’s the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?

Know what’s real

What are your expectations for your freshman season?

Put in work and earn a spot on the starting lineup.

