New Jackets: Malachi Carter
On the offensive side of the ball one spot where a true freshman could make an impact this fall is at wide receiver. Georgia Tech 2018 signee Malachi Carter spoke to JOL about his offseason and getting ready for life on the Flats.
Has your size changed at all?
I’ve gained three pounds, I'm up to 183.
What does your workout routine entail?
The GT workout and also some personal speed training
When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?
I report June 12th and I’m living with Christian Malloy and T.K. Chimedza
What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?
Everything
How would you describe your playing style?
Physical and fast
What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?
No one specific
What’s your favorite food?
Oxtail
What is your favorite movie?
You got served
What is your favorite TV show?
Drake and Josh
What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?
I’m so groovy
What would be three words to describe you?
Funny, laid back, confident
If you could date a celebrity who would it be?
Rihanna
If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?
Dion Sanders
What’s the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?
Know what’s real
What are your expectations for your freshman season?
Put in work and earn a spot on the starting lineup.