New 2021 RB target previews visit, recaps conversation with Choice
Running back recruiting has been a hot-button topic on the JOL message board all season, for various reasons. With one commitment for the class of 2020 (Jahmyr Gibbs) the focus has shifted to the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news