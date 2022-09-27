ATLANTA- Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera and interim athletic director Frank Neville addressed the media on Tuesday to outline the plan and the vision for Yellow Jacket athletics moving forward following the termination of athletic director Todd Stansbury and football coach Geoff Collins on Monday. Cabrera spoke first and did not take questions from the media, but he made clear points about his expectations for the football program and Tech athletics overall. "This was a difficult but necessary decision," Cabrera said about the changes. "I have a great appreciation for both... I particularly want to thank Todd for his unwavering commitment to the success of our signature total person approach to athletics and his love of his alma mater, but ultimately the results haven't been there and a new approach is necessary to return our program to where it belongs. Our student-athletes deserve an opportunity to compete at the highest level. Our very loyal Yellow Jacket fan base that has stuck by this team no matter what deserves better." The short four to five-year span for student-athletes was something else Cabrera pointed to as the team has won just 10 games through three seasons and a third another. "These student-athletes give so much of themselves to this program and only get a handful of years to grow and develop with us on and off the field. We owe it to the players and to their families who put their trust in us to give them an athletic program and a collegiate experience they can be proud of." Cabrera expressed his desire for the athletic programs led by the most public piece, the football program to be as competitive nationally as the academic arm of the school is on the national stage. "We are top ranked on many academic lists," Cabrera said. "We are very proud of that and athletics is no different. We want to be among the best just like we are in everything we do. That is why we have made these changes. New leadership will give our athletes, coaching staff, and program a necessary change in focus. direction and an opportunity to win. We want to return our program where it belongs amongst the best in the conference and among the best in our country." Neville who is Cabrera's Chief of Staff is also on the Georgia Tech Atheltic Board is charged with helping run the day-to-day operations, but he is also going to be heavily involved in the search for the next athletic director as well. "We will be moving forward with our search to identify the permanent athletic director and we have already launched that search and we have engaged Parker Executive Search to help us with that. We will be asking that athletic director to make a decision on the future of the football program and naming of a permanent football coach."

Neville outlined his plan for an expected brief tenure guiding the program through the change of power to a new AD (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Neville said he is also focusing on helping the student-athletes as much as possible during the transition and he spent Monday and will spend the rest of Tuesday meeting with most of the football team as well as supporting coach Key and his staff moving ahead. The new Edge Building and other projects spearheaded by Stansbury will continue as well. However, helping the football program remains a key priority during this change. "We need to all dig in and help the football program get back on track. We believe deeply in these players and we are going to do everything in our power to support them," Neville said. "These are Georgia Tech students and they all have resilience, fight and they are not quitters and we cannot quit on them. Secondly, we have a tremendous amount of confidence in Coach Key's leadership. I met with him multiple times yesterday and I got to meet the football staff yesterday as well as the players and we will do everything we can to support him and the rest of the staff."

THE AD SEARCH