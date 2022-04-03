Destrehan, La.- Four-star offensive lineman Wilkin Formby from Northridge HS in Tuscaloosa, Ala. has his pick of major programs including all the big names in the SEC, but Georgia Tech has remained on his radar simply because of his relationship with offensive line coach Brent Key. Key and Formby continue to talk and the door remains open for the Jackets among an impressive group of suitors.

JOL caught up with Formby to get the latest on his recruitment.