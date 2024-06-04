After a day or so back in Colquitt, Miller County RB JP Powell pulled the trigger on his commitment to Georgia Tech.

“I’ve honestly been ready to commit,” said Powell in an interview with JOL. “The Georgia Tech coaching staff have been consistent and always been the same way from Day 1 for me. That’s been the biggest factor for me throughout this recruiting process. It has always felt like home, but I had to at least explore my options!”

Powell gave the Yellow Jackets’ staff the news on a FaceTime call, and despite being at a 7v7 event, they were fired up when he gave them the news.

“They were super pumped up,” he said. “They were just as excited as me. They both screamed ‘let’s go!!’ It was an exciting moment.

With Powell’s decision in the rear-view, he’s ready to embrace his role as a recruiter with his recruitment shut down. He’ll be a regular on campus moving forward.

My family and I are just so excited to have everything done and behind us. My whole family loves it at GT.”

Powell has canceled all remaining visits.