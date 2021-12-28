Mill Creek finished their season 11-2 with a season-ending loss to Milton in the state semi-finals.

In those 13 games played, it became hard to ignore #1 in white.

Jamal Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195 pound linebacker and member of the 2023 class, finished the season with 78 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FF, and a half-dozen PBU.

Georgia Tech took notice of his impressive junior campaign, and offered him a scholarship earlier this month. He spent some time with JOL to discuss the offer, the rapid rise in his recruitment, and much more.

(Yes, this is former Atlanta Falcon RB Jamal Anderson's son)