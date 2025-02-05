Thoughts on the Georgia Tech DC search 2/5

So I am not able to do a proper hotboard at this time as Brent Key has this thing pretty locked down. Lips are sealed around the football offices and all things are quiet as Coach Key wants which is a good sign that he is feeling good about the search and where things stand. With things so quiet it makes coming up with a proper DC board difficult however, I can share some names that I expect to be in play for the DC job based on knowing Key, knowing a lot about the search process last time, and having an idea of who might fit in both schematically and overall with Georgia Tech.