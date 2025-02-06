Jackets hold off upset bid by SMU, earn tight 70-69 victory

A team isn't always going to have its best in every game, but sometimes that team has to find a way to win nonetheless.





That's exactly what the Georgia Tech Women did on Thursday night as they held off a pesky SMU squad that had lost seven straight games coming into the contest as Zoe Smith hit two huge free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining and a half-court heave by the Mustangs missed as time expired as the Jackets held on for the 70-69 victory.





"Just really thankful we got away with that one," said Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner after the nail-biting win. "We just didn't play very well. We didn't play very smart tonight. We just didn't execute well. We didn't push the ball like we normally do. But we still won the game, and that's the most important thing. We won the game not playing our best basketball, and sometimes that happens. Sometimes you play great basketball, and you don't win. So we'll take the win and hopefully learn from it and get ready to play on Sunday."





Georgia Tech (19-4, 7-4 in ACC) trailed 54-52 going to the fourth quarter and fell behind by as many as eight as SMU led 66-58 with 4:53 remaining, but the Jackets refused to go away and fought every possession on both ends of the court to narrow the deficit down little by little.





Jackets' freshman Chit-Chat Wright hit a driving lay-up with 30 seconds left to even the game at 30-30, and on the other end SMU (10-14, 2-10 in ACC) attempted to get the last shot, but after a miss and a Georgia Tech rebound, the Jackets' Smith was fouled. Following a timeout, the fifth-year player calmly stepped to the line and knocked down two huge free throws to give the Jackets a 70-68 lead with 1.2 seconds remaining.





The crazy final sequence didn't end there, however, as SMU's Nya Robertson was fouled with 0.6 seconds remaining to send her to the line for two shots with her team in the bonus. She was unable to hit the first one but knocked down the second one to cut the deficit to one.





Georgia Tech used a timeout to advance the ball to halfcourt but was unable to get it in on the inbound opportunity. SMU got one last chance at it, but a heave from half-court was no good to seal the Jackets' win.





"Unreal," said Fortner of the last sequence of the game. "We were trying to get something toward the basket (on the inbound pass) instead of having to throw it back because you didn't want them (getting a steal and taking off). Not very good execution, and we had a timeout left. We just waited too long to try to call it. I'll take full responsibility for that. I should've called the timeout. So that's my fault. I thought we'd get the ball in, but I take full responsibility for that. It was my fault."





Georgia Tech was led by Kara Dunn with 15 points, including six big ones in the fourth quarter, as well as eight rebounds. Dunn was recognized prior to the game with a commemorative basketball as she was honored for recently passing the 1,000-point mark for her career.





Tonie Morgan added 14 points with 13 of those coming in the second half, and Wright scored 12. Smith finished with 11 points to give the Jackets a fourth scorer in double figures, including those two huge free throws at the end. She also had eight rebounds.





The Jackets got off to a slow offensive start and trailed SMU 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. They bounced back, however, with a strong second quarter led by Tianna Thompson, who gave them a boost off the bench with eight points as they outscored the visiting Mustangs 21-10 in the period to take a 34-28 lead to the half. Thompson finished with nine points off the bench.





Georgia Tech came out of the locker room with some momentum and built as much as a six-point lead at 46-40, but SMU battled right back again to take a narrow 54-52 lead to the fourth.





SMU had five players in double figures led by TK Pitts with 19 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Robertson, Zanai Jones and Jessica Peterson each added 12 points, and Kaysia Woods scored 11.





"I think that SMU came in here and played their basketball, and we just kind of played at their pace. We didn't dictate anything at all," said Fortner. "That's disappointing, but that's how the game fell out. And as we tried to get it back, we tried to get back at it and play at our pace. But it just didn't come around. It didn't materialize. But I'm proud of how we had to really do some things at the end of that game. Kara Dunn hit four free throws. Zoe hit those two free throws. Those are big...Tonie (made some plays). I mean you've got to do that. You've got to do those things. For that, I'm really happy for them that it worked out that way."





Georgia Tech will be on the road for the next two. The Jackets visit Boston College on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip and then head to Clemson next Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip.





"I don't know how much a game like this one helps us for later in the season. I just want to move past it and move on to the next one and get on the floor as quick as you can to hopefully have a better outing," said Fortner. "But again I say that, and we won the game. But at this point of the season you want to be escalating. And tonight we didn't escalate. That part is disappointing, but we won the game. Sometimes you win the games not playing your best basketball so I'll take it."





SMU returns home to Dallas on Sunday to host Pittsburg at 3 p.m.