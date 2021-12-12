One big piece of the Georgia Tech recruiting class for 2022 is Westlake HS (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Horace Lockett. Keeping Lockett in the fold has been a high priority for defensive line coach Larry Knight and after talking with JOL on Sunday, it seems like that hard work is going to pay off for Tech with Lockett remaining in the fold. Lockett also spoke about his late father and the bond they shared over Georgia Tech football.