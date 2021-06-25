Local 2023 QB impresses at final GT camp of summer

With nearly a half-dozen offers already out at the school, it is very possible another might not be too far off.

Those past struggles appear to be heading toward an imminent end, as Coach Collins and the rest of his staff have worked to build relationships with both players and coaches.

"The visit was a really good one," exclaimed Woods shortly after leaving campus. "I did really well at the camp too. I had the chance to talk to all of the GT coaches, including Geoff Collins, and also one of the other schools that was there too. They (Georgia Tech) are figuring everything out for the 2022 class QB wise right now, and from there plan to get back to me in 1-2 weeks."

Woods may not have been born in Atlanta, but after moving to the city at a very young age, he has fallen in love with the culture and the community.

"I am originally from Orlando, I moved to Atlanta when I was three. As far as I can remember, I've been here all my life. Georgia Tech has always been something special to me. It's what I consider my hometown, and an offer from them would honestly mean a lot. I love the environment they have down there, I know a lot of people say that place feels like family, but it REALLY feels like a family."

Following a busy June of 7v7 competitions and unofficial visits, Woods does not plan to get lazy in the month of July.

"I've visited UNC, Wake Forest, and been to Georgia Tech multiple times. During the dead period is when I am going to really focus on continuing to build up chemistry with my teammates at Woodward, and working on my craft as a QB. I hope to get back there (to Georgia Tech) soon."