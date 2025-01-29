Key taps UCF recruiting director Alex Mathis to join his staff at GT

Brent Key will bolster his recruiting staff with the addition of UCF Executive Director of Recruiting Alex Mathis. Mathis leaves UCF after working in Orlando for two years under former Knights coach Gus Malzahn and current coach Scott Frost and brings a wealth of experience as a former high school assistant at Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy in Southeast Georgia.

Mathis is from Waycross and graduated from Ware County HS with an undergrad from the Coastal College of Georgia and a master's degree from Georgia Southern.

The new hire should help bolster Tech's recruiting in Southeast Georgia. Key was in that area recruiting on Tuesday.

Mathis is the latest hire as Key continues to revamp his staff for the 2025 campaign with highly regarded coaches. In the last few weeks, he added cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones from Alabama, former Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon, and former MTSU assistant Mike Polly. Key also hired his former Alabama pupil Emil Ekiyor, Jr. to help as a quality control coach for the offensive line.

Mathis will effectively replace GM Errin Joe who departs the program after two different runs in the recruiting and coaching ranks after his playing career.