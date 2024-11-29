Published Nov 29, 2024
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the 8 overtime loss to UGA
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
ATHENS, GA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key was dejected after a 44-42 eight overtime loss to Georgia in his postgame media session.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings