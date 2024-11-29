Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Georgia

What Tech team captains Franklin, Scissum, Williams and Efford had to say as the team continues prep for Georgia
Georgia Tech football has played 11 games this season, and eight true freshmen have burned their redshirts already.
Excitement is building around the Georgia Tech football program while the men's basketball program has fans a little
Allen's coach gives some insight on his stud receiver's commitment to Tech and what kind of player they are getting
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke for the first time about the Georgia game on Black Friday to
What Tech team captains Franklin, Scissum, Williams and Efford had to say as the team continues prep for Georgia
Georgia Tech football has played 11 games this season, and eight true freshmen have burned their redshirts already.
Excitement is building around the Georgia Tech football program while the men's basketball program has fans a little