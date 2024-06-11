“I feel like what sets me apart is how I move; I’m more mobile at 7-1 and I’m active on both ends,” said McVey, a senior. “I know it’s always easier to stop someone who does just one thing well, but I try to impact the game in a lot of different ways. That’s what I focus on.”

BRADENTON, Fla. – Jackson McVey prides himself in not being the typical 7-footer; the proverbial one-trick pony of sorts who dwells solely in the paint and is often the last man down the floor playing cleanup in transition.

He was certainly on brand at the Under Armour Next Future 60, proving to be one of the most active and efficient bigs in attendance, corralling rebounds in abundance, finishing plays, changing and blocking shots in the paint.

That production has been a carryover from a dominant high school season where he pumped 27 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks a game at Gilmer.

That earned him an offer from his “dream school” Georgia Tech while Georgia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Clemson, DePaul and Western Kentucky, among many others, continue to circle.

“I grew up a fan of Georgia Tech, so that was a really big deal for me,” McVey said. “It really felt like all of my hard work had paid off. I would say that Clemson is another offer I really want, so they’ve been reaching out a lot more lately. Georgia too. For me, it’s all about fit. I want to be somewhere that will develop me because I know that my game has so much further to grow.”

Coming from Ellijay, Ga., with a population of just under 2,000, doesn’t exactly lend itself to exposure opportunities, but when McVey grew nearly five inches during quarantine it changed his mindset about his potential on the hardwood.

“Coming from where I’m from you get someone going D-I every few years, but it’s definitely not a normal thing,” McVey said. “I feel like my confidence just continued to grow and now I just want to learn and reach my full potential. I’ve learned a lot this summer about defending and moving my feet and things like that. Just being able to guard 1-5 has gotten a lot better and it’s earning me more offers and interest.

"I’m focusing on the work right now, and I’m gonna see what other offers I get after the July period. After that, I’ll start looking at taking some visits.”