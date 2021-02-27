ATLANTA- Georgia Tech needed a win against Syracuse to keep their hopes alive for an NCAA Tournament bid as the Orange and Jackets were jockeying for a bubble spot. Tech survived a second-half run by Syracuse to win 84-77 behind big afternoons from Moses Wright, Mike Devoe, and Jordan Usher. It was the fourth straight ACC win for the Jackets who improved to 13-8 on the season and 9-6 in the ACC ensuring a plus .500 record in league play for the second straight season for the first time since 1989-90.

The Orange dropped to 13-8 and 7-7 in the ACC. Pastner said this was a big win for his program.

"It has been 30 years since Georgia Tech has had back-to-back regular-season winning records in the ACC," Pastner said. "That's a great accomplishment for this program, for this team, obviously, on the continuation of moving forward and our vision. So it's a great accomplishment for the staff, for the players for the program for Georgia Tech."

Pastner also stumped for his team with the NCAA Tournament committee as well.

"We deserve to be in look at our numbers," Pastner said of his on the bubble Jackets. "Look at our strength of schedule. We played the toughest schedule in the ACC, look at our numbers. Our numbers speak what they look at our wins. Look at our KenPom ranking. Look at our net ranking. Look at our wins. We are one of the 68 best teams in America. We deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament. We do."