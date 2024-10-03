PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVzZSM0czNERaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURXNlIzRzM0RFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Brent Key media avail notes and quotes 10/3

Brent Key spoke for 25 minutes on Duke and where his team is at post-bye week
Brent Key spoke for 25 minutes on Duke and where his team is at post-bye week (Georgia Tech Athletics)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key addressed the media for the final time ahead of the Jackets game with undefeated Duke on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"We've got a challenging game coming up on Saturday coming off the bye week last week. We rested up ourselves and got back healthy again and got some more speed back and a little pep in the step I guess you'd say. I thought we had good energy in practice, but energy has never been the problem. It is locking in and focusing in on the details of what you are doing," Key said.

Tech has sold out the student allotment of tickets at 8,000+ tickets and made additional tickets available for the game.

"It is a great feeling to know that we are playing a home night game and seeing our students and fans, I think there are what over 8,000 student tickets already out there so let's get more. Let's get 10, let's get 12k, and let's add to that every week and create a great environment to watch a football game," Key said. "It is a great environment for our students to be able to congregate together and have fun on a Saturday night. As an alumni here it brings back a lot of good memories when you see those students up there celebrating after the team wins and we hope to create some of that again on Saturday night."

CLICK HERE TO READ THURSDAYS NOTES

