ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key addressed the media for the final time ahead of the Jackets game with undefeated Duke on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"We've got a challenging game coming up on Saturday coming off the bye week last week. We rested up ourselves and got back healthy again and got some more speed back and a little pep in the step I guess you'd say. I thought we had good energy in practice, but energy has never been the problem. It is locking in and focusing in on the details of what you are doing," Key said.

Tech has sold out the student allotment of tickets at 8,000+ tickets and made additional tickets available for the game.

"It is a great feeling to know that we are playing a home night game and seeing our students and fans, I think there are what over 8,000 student tickets already out there so let's get more. Let's get 10, let's get 12k, and let's add to that every week and create a great environment to watch a football game," Key said. "It is a great environment for our students to be able to congregate together and have fun on a Saturday night. As an alumni here it brings back a lot of good memories when you see those students up there celebrating after the team wins and we hope to create some of that again on Saturday night."

CLICK HERE TO READ THURSDAYS NOTES

