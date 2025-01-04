Jackets pick up more DL help with portal commitment of Hoffler

Georgia Tech's impressive portal cycle continued today as the Jackets got yet another addition on the defensive side of the ball with the commitment of former Clemson defensive end AJ Hoffler.





Hoffler, who announced the decision via social media after entering the transfer portal this week following Clemson's first-round playoff loss at Texas, has played in 21 games total over the past two seasons for the Tigers and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives at Georgia Tech to play for head coach Brent Key.





"Just being back close to home, really right down the road from my house about 12 minutes was important to me and just seeing the direction I feel like the program is going in made it the right decision," said Hoffler in an interview with JOL on Saturday. "Talking to the coaches and the players, you can tell they really believe and can do it after the way they competed with the teams they played this year. I feel like I'm a player that can come in and help the program get to where it wants to be."





This past season, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Hoffler played in 14 games as a sophomore and had 16 total tackles (six solo) with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. He had three total tackles and one pass defensed in limited snaps as a freshman in 2023.





Hoffler was ranked as a 4-star (5.8) strongside defensive end prospect by Rivals out of Woodward Academy (College Park) in the 2023 recruiting class and as the 37th-best player in the state of Georgia and the No. 31 overall at his position. He chose Clemson over more than 20 offers, including several from ACC and SEC schools.





"I'm real excited to be back close to home and be able to have everyone right there and be able to come to games. I know my family and my friends from high school will be able to be there, and that means a lot to me," said Hoffler. "And growing up in Atlanta and being able to play in the city for Georgia Tech, I'm really looking forward to that."





Hoffler is the eighth defensive portal commitment of this cycle for the Jackets and fourth along the defensive line along with interior DL Matthew Alexander (UCF), DE/Edge Ronald Triplette (UTSA) and DE/Edge Brayden Manley (Mercer).





Hoffler said Georgia Tech fans should expect a player that will give everything he has to the team on the field and someone who always competes off the field to get better.





"I'm going to play as hard as I can an leave it all on the field," said Hoffler. "I'm going to do whatever I can to help the team win. I feel like I'm overall a player that can help with the pass rush but also play fast, physical and passionate. Whatever I do, I'm going to give my all on the field."





Hoffler had one last message for what people can expect out of Georgia Tech in 2025.





"I think winning an ACC Championship and competing for a national championship is very realistic," said Hoffler. "With the experience they had playing in big games this past season and the players coming back and the players they have added, I feel like Georgia Tech can compete with the best teams in the country."