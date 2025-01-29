Jackets make early impression on top 2027 in-state safety Cole

Georgia Tech had a large group of 2026 targets on campus last Saturday for its first Junior Day of the year, but also attending the festivities was a huge in-state target for 2027 as Pace Academy safety Adryan Cole made the short trip down the road to The Flats.





Cole, who has already racked up close to 30 offers (including Georgia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others) after just completing his sophomore season at Pace Academy this past Fall, said he came away impressed by what he saw at Georgia Tech during the visit.





"Yes, it went great," said Cole in an interview with JOL earlier this week. "I got to meet with the coaches, learn more about the campus and school, and it was just overall a great day."





Cole has already been to visit Georgia Tech multiple times over the past year and said the way they treat him when he's there has put them among his top schools standing out early in his recruiting process.





"Most definitely Georgia Tech is one of those schools near the top for me right now," said Cole. "They make me feel comfortable every time I go up there."





Cole is currently ranked as a four-star (5.9) safety prospect by Rivals and the No. 53 player in the 2027 class overall.





He said that staying close to home to play in college won't be the top priority in his recruitment but playing in Atlanta would be fun and something he has thought about.





"I would definitely mean a lot," said Cole when asked about the possibility of playing just a few miles down I-75 from Pace Academy.





Cole will continue to stay busy this spring with numerous schools attempting to get him on campus for a visit. He said he will be in Athens to see Georgia this weekend and will probably check out several more schools this Spring and Summer.





While there is a long way to go before members of the 2027 class sign with their school of choice, Georgia Tech has definitely made itself a contender for Cole early in the recruiting process.