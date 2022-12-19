Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wanted to add some size at the cornerback position in the 2023 class and he dipped into his home state to do it with Gadsden City HS (Ala.) defensive back Steven Jones. Jones committed to the Jackets following his official visit to the Flats over the weekend. He recapped his decision and his visit with JOL.

"When I first got here we went through a lot of academic stuff and I really liked what they have going on, especially at the business school. Then we did the tour of the campus and I like how the campus is laid out. I thought it would be like downtown Atlanta, but it is not," Jones said. "It is a good situation for me. We took pictures and ate lots of food."

Tech defensive end Kevin Harris played host for Jones during the visit.

"Kevin Harris was my host and we went out and had some fun on Saturday night," he said. "On Sunday we ate breakfast and met with a lot of the coaches, coach (Kenny) Lucky, coach (Travares) Tillman and coach (Andrew) Thacker, and then I ended it off talking with coach Key and commitment to Georgia Tech," he said.

A few factors played a key role in why Jones committed.

"It is close to home and it is a good situation. We are in Atlanta. That played a part in it. I feel like Georgia Tech is a good school for me to become a man at and develop athletically and academically," he said. "My family can come to my games and it is just a good situation all around for us."

During his visit, getting bigger at the corner position was something that Jones appreciated as a focal point for the Tech defense of the future.

"They like me at the corner and they said they like their corner to be big and physical where receivers have to go around and you knock receivers off their routes," Jones said. "They like the stuff I did on my tape like that."

Jones said that Key was particularly pleased when he decided to commit.

"Coach Key was excited for sure. I was just as excited as him. This is a dream come true,m" Jones said.

Jones committed to the Jackets over Navy, Yale, Dartmouth and Tennessee-Martin.