Jackets host versatile 2024 target Airious Bailey
Georgia Tech men's basketball had another top target and in-state player on campus on Saturday with McEachern's Airious Bailey. Bailey can play all five positions on the court and has the type of game that will attract serious NBA attention in the future. The Jackets jumped in with an offer a while ago according to Bailey leading to the visit just down the road for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news