Jackets get big commitment from Diop to start 2026 class strong

While many schools are still trying to put the finishing touches on their 2025 class, head coach Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech got a major head start on the 2026 class on Wednesday with the commitment of power forward Moustapha Diop.





Diop is ranked as a 4-star power forward and the No. 17 overall prospect in the nation for 2026 by Rivals. He picked the Jackets over offers from several schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri.





Diop previously played his prep ball at The Walker School in Marietta but announced this past summer that he would be moving to Overtime Elite to complete his final two years of high school basketball. He was selected in the OTE Draft back in September by the City Reapers, who are currently off to a 3-3 start this season, with Diop averaging 4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. He has a season high of six points, which he has scored three times, and a season-high of nine rebounds.