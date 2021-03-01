Georgia Tech has not beaten Duke under Josh Pastner and the Jackets haven't played a game of the magnitude of Tuesday night's ACC showdown in a decade either. A win for Tech puts them on the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and probably out of the play-in game scenario regardless of what other teams do. A loss puts pressure on the team to pick up a win or two in Greensboro in the ACC Tournament.

"Duke tomorrow. You know, one of the best basketball teams in the country. I mean, obviously, maybe the greatest coach to ever coach regardless of sport, or one of the two or three, four to ever do it of any sport," Pastner said of Mike Krzyzewski. "Every game is huge I've coached in but I love it like that. That's kind of how it is. We got a great opportunity in front of us. The great thing is we can kind of control our own destiny. Both games this week are our big but so then is the ACC tournament. I mean, every game we play, and we're right there, but in order for us to finish the job, we're gonna have to win some games."

Tuesday's game in McCamish Pavilion is also senior night for the stalwarts of Pastner's first full recruiting class Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright who should both be All-ACC players this season. In addition to Alvarado and Wright, Jordan Usher (USC transfer) and Bubba Parham (VMI transfer) as well as walk-ons Shaheed Medlock and Malachi Rice will be honored along with some student managers before the game on Senior Night.

"We have eight seniors being honored, four scholarship players plus two walk-ons, and our student-managers," Pastner said. "You treasure the moments, there have been ups, there have been downs and it's been a great journey. And I love all eight of them. It's been a split, especially for the guys who came here in the initial recruiting class, it's been so special to see all these young men, all these seniors continue to develop as young men and mature and grow. It's been an awesome thing to see. And then they're all on track to graduate."



