Williams already has offers from LSU, Pitt, Tennessee, South Carolina, Rutgers, and others. Georgia Tech continues to be on his mind, despite the school not offering as of yet.

It has been a busy handful of weeks for Terian Williams II , a Grayson ATH in the Class of 2022.

ON THE TRANSITION TO GRAYSON: "It has been a smooth transition. I was familiar with most of the athletes there from 8th grade, 7v7,and camps. We moved due to my sister's medical condition. By being at Grayson, we will be able to be closer to care for her.

SCHOOLS HE IS HEARING FROM: "I've been in conversations with Indiana, NC State, Northwestern, Arizona State, Missouri, and all of the schools that have offered. I am being mainly recruited as an ATH and as a DB. Coaches like that I can play all the positions in the secondary. A few have spoken to me about playing QB, too.

INTEREST FROM GEORGIA TECH: "I've toured the facilities a few onths ago, Coach Collins has brought a lot of energy to the program. I love how he focuses on recruiting local talent, too. I've been in touch with coach (Andrew) Thacker and Coach Suddes in the past. Academics will play a factor in my recruitment."

SCHEDULE DURING THIS TIME WITH NO SPORTS: "I start out with digital learning (school) and then get that finished up by lunch. After lunch, I've got workouts in the basement for 2 hours, and then I run a mile, watch film, and then speak with coaches via FaceTime and DM."

HIS VISIT PLANS WHEN THINGS OPEN BACK UP: "When things clear up, and we are permitted, I've got a lot of places I want to go. Georgia Tech, Pitt, LSU, Duke, NC State, and Tennessee.