Injured Jackets falter offensively in a 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech was 1-2 in the red zone, 5-19 on third downs and 1-5 on fourth downs in the game highlighting the offensive issues. The Jackets had 5 three and outs and another drive ended on a second down interception. They did outgain the Hokies due to Philo’s passing in the fourth quarter 356-233.

This was the first time Tech did not score a touchdown in a game since the 2022 Ole Miss game that the Jackets lost 42-0 and the first time in ACC Tech failed to score a touchdown since the 2021 loss to Clemson 14-8.

The receivers have been very steady this season and Singleton said they just didn’t help out either quarterback today with their performances.

“That is not something that is characteristic,” Key said of the drops. “We have to execute and make those plays or find someone else to do it. We’ve got to get the job done and there will be tipped throws and bad throws, but it was uncharacteristic and you can’t play like that on the road.”

Receiver Eric Singleton Jr. had five catches for 90 yards, but the Jackets had a series of costly drops for both quarterbacks that slowed down the offense.

The inability to run the ball for a second straight week was a major issue. Georgia Tech played without running backs Trey Cooley, Chad Alexander, and Trelain Maddox leaving a banged up Jamal Haynes and true freshman Anthony Carrie as the sole scholarship running backs.

Eight quarterback hurries yielded only two sacks as the Jackets' offensive line had to go into pass-protection mode late in the second half.

“It was a lot of fun. I love the game of football and I love what I do. I wanted to go out there and just enjoy the moment and it sucks we didn’t come out with the win, but I tried to go out there and have fun,” Philo said.

This was the first extended playing time for Philo who appeared against VMI in mop-up time for a handful of snaps in his only other appearance of the year. This time he was in a game in a sold-out Lane Stadium trying to lead a comeback down two scores.

“It was be ready when your number is called,” Philo said. “We were on the sideline and they told me I was in and I warmed up on the sideline and got ready to go.”

With starter Haynes King out again with a shoulder injury, Philo said he has been preparing in case he was needed.

“You always think about it when things are not going well from a production standpoint. There were a couple of situations in there, we were backed up at the 12 and when you put a freshman in there you want to make sure he gets a good start,” Key said. “There were several talks within there, but not everything is on Zach either. The first half there were some plays we have to step up and make.”

The Jackets turned to true freshman Aaron Philo late in the third quarter and he provided some spark going 11 for 25 for 184 yards with an interception on a fourth down pass that bounced off the hands of tight end Avery Boyd . Key said that he thought about putting Philo in earlier in the second half when Pyron and the offense were not clicking.

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Zach Pyron opened the game 8-10 pass and was 5-6 in the first quarter for 50 yards leading the Jackets to a field goal. After the hot start, Pyron cooled off completing just one additional pass in his next 12 passes including an interception to linebacker Keli Lawson who picked off Pyron in his previous start in Blacksburg in 2022. Pyron ended the day with 10 of 22 for 76 yards passing with a pick.

“The Georgia Tech football team did not play well enough collectively to win the football game. Within that, I thought we had to make some plays on offense and we had several opportunities. Third down throws that could’ve got a first down and we have to pull those things in and make those plays,” Tech head coach Brent Key said. “Defensively I thought we played as well as we have all year. We got hit on a wide high across and a tackle overplays for two bigger plays, but outside of those, they were getting off the field and forcing the run to bounce.”

BLACKSBURG, Va.- Georgia Tech down multiple starters entered Lane Stadium and jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Hokies' defense stiffened and the Jackets were plagued by drops and inconsistent play from the offense as they fell 21-6. Tech dropped to 5-4 on the season and to 3-3 in ACC play ahead of a second bye week. The loss snapped a four-game win streak at Lane Stadium including three games with the Jackets using a backup quarterback against the Hokies.

Key declined to offer any more on his status when asked if he was still on staff.

“Field goal wise, we hit the two field goals early and there was spots that got us a lot of confidence. Aidan put those two in early and it was a one score game coming in at the half. David had some good kicks and gave us some field position. Rod (Shelley) has to make some better decisions.”

Key also made a change with his special teams leaving Ricky Brumfield in Atlanta and promoting assistant Tim Salem to the field from his secondary role working with that unit. Aidan Birr responded with his best kicking performance of the season connecting on two field goals including a 51-yarder and hit his kickoffs out of the end zone. Punter David Shanahan punted seven times for 318 yards but the Hokies had 65 punt return yards in the game.

“We’ve got to go into the bye week and get healthy, we started to run out of guys,” Key said. “We’ve got to get the offense on track and continue to make plays.”

The Jackets were down seven players on the two-deep going into the game including starting middle linebacker Kyle Efford who was a late scratch, three running backs, a top reserve DB in Omar Daniels and tight end Ryland Goede to go with King's injury.

“We were able to get into the backfield and cause some errant throws and I thought on third down we did a nice job,” Key said.

Georgia Tech defensive end Romello Height had 1.5 sacks in the game and defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen shared that other .5 sack and had two other TFLs and a pass breakup. Height opened

Virginia Tech converted just two of 15 third down attempts and was 1-1 on fourth down with a controversial conversion late in the second quarter that yielded a touchdown two plays later.

The Jackets’ defense showed up to play and held the Hokies in check. Quarterback Kyron Drones ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and threw a touchdown, but he was held to 16 of 27 passing for 128 yards. Drones also caught one of his own passes on a deflection and ended the day with two catches for -2 yards and a touchdown.

Tech won the toss and deferred. Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Romello Height strip sacked Kyron Drones on the first play, but Drones recovered the ball. Height stopped Bhayshul Tuten for no gain on second down and Clayton Powell-Lee and Trenilyas Tatum stopped a Tuten well short of the sticks after a nine-yard pass to force a punt that was downed at the GT24.

Zach Pyron’s first pass went behind Chase Lane on a rollout. Jamal Haynes ran for five yards on second down. Pyron hit Josh Beetham on third down for 17 yards and a first down at the GT46. Pyron and Haynes combined for six yards on two runs to set up third and short at the VT48. Pyron connected with Jackson Hawes for 14 yards to the VT34. Haynes ran for five yards after a timeout by GT and Pyron hit Avery Boyd for six yards to convert the first down at the VT31. Haynes ran down to the VT20, Eric Singleton Jr. was stuffed on a tunnel screen and then Haynes was stopped to force a GT field goal attempt from 35 yards out and Aidan Birr connected.

Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone. Tuten ran for nine yards on first down and then after a false start on the Hokies picked up the first down with a six yard run to the VT35. Drones misfired on first down under pressure and Tuten was stuffed by Jackson Hamilton and Tah’j Butler on second down and Clayton-Powell-Lee broke up the third down pass for the VT tight end. Rodney Shelley returned the 54-yard Peter Moore punt six yards to the GT15.

Haynes ran for nine yards on first down and no gain on the second one. Haynes stretched for a first down on the next play. Pyron ran for one yard on a QB follow on the next play. Pyron hit Boyd for 12 yards on the next play to the GT38. Pyron was sacked on the next play by Wilfried Pena. Pyron ran for one yard on the next play and Haynes was stuffed for a two-yard loss to force a GT punt after the first quarter break. David Shanahan’s punt went 54 yards but there was a 14 yard return by the Hokies.

Drones hit Jaylin Lane for seven yards on first down. Hokies left tackle Xavier Chaplin got hurt on the play. VT used a reverse to gain 14 yards to receiver Ayden Greene. Dones hit tight end Benji Gosnell for 31 yards on a GT blitz and then hit him 20 yards for a touchdown on the next play. The Hokies took a 7-3 lead after the John Love PAT.

After a line drive kickoff bounced into the end zone, Tech started at their 25. Haynes ran for three yards on first down. Pyron couldn’t connect with Singleton on second down and then Beetham caught a six yard pass short of the stick by one yard to force a punt. Shanahan’s punt went 46 yards and was returned five yards. Jason Abbey was called for a late hit moving VT back to their own 12.

Drones was stuck in the backfield for a two-yard loss by Gibbs. Rodney Shelley dropped Tuten for a four-yard loss and then Drones scrambled for 10 yards before VT was forced to punt. Moore’s punt went 53 yards where it was fair-caught by Shelley at the GT31.

Haynes picked up four yards on first down on the ground. Singleton took a pop pass six yards for a first down. Anthony Carrie picked up five yards on the next play to the GT45. Malik Rutherford caught a screen pass for seven yards to the VT47 and a first down. Carrie picked up 17 yards on the next play to the VT30. Carrie was stuffed for a three yard loss on the next play. Pyron couldn’t connect with Singleton or Chase Lane on the next two plays, and Birr connected from 50 yards out to make it 7-6 Hokies with 5:39 left.

Birr’s kickoff sailed through the end zone for a touchback. Tuten ran for 41 yards on first down to the GT34. Harrison Saint German caught an eight yard pass and then Sylvain Yondjouen had a TFL on the next play. After a four-yard Drones pass, Drones on the QB sneak picked up the first down. Tuten picked up five yards on the next play and then Drones ran for 11 to the GT8 to set up first and goal. Lane caught a two yard pass to the GT6 before the two-minute timeout. The Hokies used a reverse pass from Lane to Drones to open up a touchdown lead on the Jackets 14-6. Key used a timeout on the PAT, the Hokies hit the PAT to go up 14-6 with 1:51 left in the half.

After the kickoff into the corner of the end zone for a touchback, Tech got a delay of game to open the drive. Pyron hit Abdul Janneh on first down for two yards to the GT22. Pyron overthrew Singleton on second down. Carrie was stuffed in the backfield for a loss on the next play to force a GT punt. Pry used his second timeout. Shanahan’s punt went 48 yards and Austin Dean tackled Lane after a five yard return to the VT35.

Lane caught a two-yard pass on first down and the Hokies picked up a few yards before getting stopped one yard short of the sticks at the VT44. Pry used his final timeout with eight seconds left in the half. Shelley fair caught the punt to end the half.

The second half kickoff sailed out of bounds. Haynes ran for one yard to start the second half. Pyron threw the ball away on a broken play on second down. Pyron and Chase Lane were not on the same page on third down and a pass sailed out of bounds at the 50 to force another three and out and punt. Shanahan’s punt went 40 yards and Lane returned it seven yards to the VT40.

Drones overshot a receiver on a deep shot on first down. Thomas Gore stuffed Drones on the next play at the LOS. Yondjouen forced an errant throw on third down and a VT punt, Shelley took the punt back 16 yards to the VT30.

Pyron’s pass on first down for Rutherford was overthrown. Aeneas Peebles chased him and forced a throw away on second down and Pyron scrambled for eight yards on third down short of the sticks for another three and out. Lane had a four-yard return on the punt by Shanahan to inside the VT20 on a 46-yard punt.

After a TFL on first down, VT picked up 10 yards on a pass to Da’Quan Felton and then a five yard pass to Gosnell gave the Hokies a first down at the VT32. Zeek Biggers and Butler had a TFL on the next play. Warren Burrell broke up a deep shot on the next play to set up third and 11. Taye Seymore on the safety blitz forced a throw away and a VT punt. Moore’s 57-yard was downed at the GT12.

Pyron’s first down pass was batted down and then Keylan Rutledge was called for a false start on second down, Haynes reversed field and picked up six yards to the GT13. Rutherford dropped the third pass and Shanahan’s punt went 40 yards and Lane nearly returned it to the house picking up 25 yards to the GT28.

Tuten was stopped at the LOS on first down and Drones was nearly intercepted on second down by Shelley. Yondjouen and Height sacked Drones on third down for a 10 yard loss to the GT37. Love’s 55-yard field goal was blocked by Zeek Biggers and returned to the VT39.

Rutherford took a pass five yards and then Pyron threw an interception to Keli Lawson on second and five and he returned 14 yards it to the GT42.

Drones under pressure hit Stephen Gosnell for 28 yards to the GT14. Ahmari Harvey broke up the first down pass for Felton. Tuten picked up four yards on second down. The third down pass was complete to Felton to the GT1. Drones scored on a QB keeper on the next play to make it 21-6 Hokies with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Singleton’s kick return to the GT41 was wiped out by a holding penalty on Janneh putting the ball at the GT8. Aaron Philo entered the game at quarterback. Haynes ran for nine yards on first down. Haynes picked up the first down on the next play to the GT20. Haynes lost five yards on the next play. Philo’s first pass sailed over Rutherford under pressure. Philo hit Singleton for 22 yards for a first down. Carrie ran two times for five yards. Philo’s pass was tipped at the LOS and Shanahan’s punt went 43 yards and Lane returned it for five yards to the VT20.

Tech bottled up the Hokies on the next series with Height nearly sacking Drones on third down on a play where Yondjouen nearly intercepted the ball.

Philo hit Singleton for 57 yards on the last play of the third quarter to the VT26. Philo was pressured by Woodson and threw it away to star the fourth quarter. Rutherford on a pop-pass picked up six yards to the VT20. Haynes added three more to set up fourth and short. Haynes was stuffed in the backfield for a turnover on downs at the VT18.

Tuten ran for five yards on first down, but Drones was flushed by Powell-Lee on second down and Tech stopped Lane short of the sticks to force a punt. Moore’s punt was downed after 45 yards at the GT33.

After a false start to open the drive and move the Jackets to the VT28, Singleton took a screen pass four yards to the VT32. Stockton caught a rollout for seven yards to the VT39. Rutherford dropped the third down pass and Key opted to go for it with 11 minutes to go in the game. Philo overthrew Haynes on a swing pass under pressure for a turnover on downs at the GT39.

Tutent picked up two yards on first down and then Gosnell lost one on a rollout to the GT38. Drones had a pass batted down by Height and he caught his own pass for a loss of eight yards. Moore’s punt was downed at the GT7.

Carrie picked up eight yards on first down to the GT15. He picked up just one yard on the next play to set up third and short. Philo picked up the first down on a four-yard run to the GT20. Philo missed Chase Lane on first down and then threw the ball out of bounds on second down. Philo hit Canion for eight yards on third down to the GT28. Philo hit Rutherford on fourth down to the GT32 on a short four-yard pass. Philo hit Rutherford for 21 yards to the VT45. Philo ran for two yards on first down and Corey Robinson . Canion picked up 21 yards to the VT24 on the next play. Philo couldn’t connect with Canion on first down and Haynes on second down. Philo overthrew Lane in the end zone on third down setting up fourth and 10 at the VT24. Philo’s fourth down pass was nearly intercepted by Jaylen Jones setting up another turnover on downs.

Tuten ran the ball two times to the VT34 for a first down. LaMiles Brooks tackled Tuten and the Hokies running back left the game with an injury. Malachi Thomas ran for six yards on the next play to the VT35 and Key used his second timeout. Jordan van den Berg tackled Thomas at the LOS on third down and Key used his final timeout ahead of the punt. Moore’s sky punt was muffed by Shelley at the VT25.

Philo hit Rutherford for a first down. Philo connected with Boyd for 24 yards to the VT41. Philo overshot Singleton on first down and missed on second and third down on deep shots. The fourth and 10 pass bounced off Boyd’s hands and was picked off by Jaylen Jones.

Drones took three knees to end it.