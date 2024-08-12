One of the best offensive line classes in Georgia Tech recruiting history added another big piece on Monday, both literally and figuratively.





In front of his family, friends, coaches, teammates and other supporters, Fellowship Christian offensive lineman Josh Petty committed to the Jackets over Florida State and Ohio State, who were among his final three choices, during a special ceremony at the school. He had narrowed it down to those three after receiving offers from almost every power-conference program.

"The Georgia Tech official visit was different. I was told before going there that it was special, and it was," said Petty on Monday after his commitment. "(Georgia Tech) has been consistent with me from the beginning, and Coach Key was amazing through all of this. He really wants to bring back the old GT that I grew up watching with guys like Calvin Johnson and other great players, and he has put an emphasis on doing it with in-state kids. I'm really bought in on that, and I think it will keep growing over the next few years and we'll see Coach Key's vision come true."

Petty is a four-star offensive lineman with a 5.9 Rivals rating, making him the highest-rated offensive line commit ever for the Jackets. He is rated as the No. 11 player at his position in the country and the No. 12 player overall in the state of Georgia.





With Petty's commitment, Georgia Tech moves up to No. 23 in the Rivals 2025 team rankings, which is one spot above Florida State.





When interviewed recently leading up to his decision, Petty said the way Georgia Tech’s program is currently trending up, their development of offensive linemen in the past few years and his relationship with head coach Brent Key, a former offensive lineman himself, were big factors that put the Jackets at the top of his list.





"Georgia Tech is a great school. I love the O-line development over there. The emphasis they put on that is second to none,” said Petty. “The staff is great there, surrounded by those O-line guys. They've shown that they build those freshmen up and that they get guys starting. And if you're ready, you'll play. That's a big message to me. I like to hear it. They've had an offense that is successful in the outside zone, which is something I should be proficient in in college. And that's been very helpful for me."





"(The relationship with Coach Key) has grown tremendously over the years,” added Petty. “I mean our relationship started out when I first got on campus, and it's been built ever since then. He's a great coach, and I really look up to him, all the stuff he's done O-line wise. He's coached some of the greats, and he's been through all of that. I'm just excited to see what he does in these next couple years."





Petty’s commitment gives Key and Georgia Tech their sixth offensive lineman of the 2025 class and likely closes out that part of the team’s board for this cycle. Along with Petty, the Jackets have gotten the pledges of offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (5.8, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Damola Ajidahun (5.7, Duluth), Jimmy Bryson (5.6, Baylor, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (5.6, Lancaster, S.C.) and Xavier Canales (5.5, Douglass).





Petty also said recently that he was excited and relieved to get the decision finalized prior to starting his senior season on Friday when the Paladins visit two-time defending state champion Bowdon. He wanted to have his full focus on the tough schedule ahead facing Fellowship Christian rather than letting the stressful recruiting process drag over into the fall.





"I'm ready to check it off the box big time,” added Petty. “Yeah, I've been waiting to do this for God knows how long. Just being able to check that box and tell the other coaches that I'm thankful they recruited me but this is what is happening now. Being able to announce the decision and get everything off my chest will be really good."





With Georgia Tech having Petty’s commitment now in the fold, the Jackets will continue to look closely at the talent at Fellowship Christian in the 2026 class as they have already offered running back CJ Givers and quarterback/athlete Jonathan Granby. Both have Georgia Tech high on their lists as well early in the recruiting process.











